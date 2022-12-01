Soroptimist International: Toast to Borrego

Get your season on: Celebrating the seasonal return of friends and neighbors with 22 unique, themed gift baskets to be raffled off – perfect for the Christmas season’s gift giving; gift certificates from local sponsors; local food, music, arts and artists; and a tribute to Borrego’s unsung heroes, at the Borrego Springs Soroptimist’s “Toast to Borrego” luncheon, Saturday, Dec. 10, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., at the Borrego Art Institute.

The 22-gift-basket raffle, includes local gift certificates, plus engaging gift themes such as: “California Dreamin’’’ A celebration of California’s charms; “Visit to Borrego” Get your Borrego “stuff” here; “Death by Chocolate” Indulge your sweet tooth”; “Alice in Wonderland” We’re all mad here; “The ZIN and ZEN Basket” “Chill out!; and “The Crazy Cat Lady” Yes, I really do need all these cats.

Gift certificates in the raffle baskets are gratis the following sponsors of the event: Borrego Pool Supply, Borrego Sun, Calico’s, Carlee’s, Center Market: Borrego Springs Chamber of Commerce, Coyote Steak House, Ermelinda’s Hair and Nail Salon, La Casa del Zorro Resort, Meta Skin, The Palms, Red Ocotillo, San Diego Zoo, Safari Park, and Tito’s Auto Care.

Adding to local celebration of Borrego are: Wine tasting by local favorite Kimberly Jones; Carlee’s neat Non-Alcoholic Mock Cocktails; Appetizers crafted by Kesling’s; The fall art show and sale at the Borrego Art Institute; Steve Hunter on the Piano, plus a Halftime show, honoring Borrego’s “unsung heroes.”

“Soroptimists have diligently worked all year on this event, stuffing baskets, which by the way, come with a list of the tremendous value of items, gathering gift certificates for the baskets and more,” said Chairperson Jenny Huntley. “Whatever we are doing, it’s always fun, social, and for a good cause.

Huntley added, “Despite all the effort that went into producing this event, the rewards for us are tremendous. We have the opportunity to bring friends together, taste, hear, see, and share the magical, artists and entrepreneurs in Borrego, and raise funds for the girls, we love seeing blossom into independent, strong women.”

Ticket Donations are $50 pre-event and $60 at the door.

All proceeds fund local Soroptimist programs supporting education for young women.

The “Live Your Dream” scholarship program, “Live It Be It” program, tutoring, community, events, seasonal giving campaigns designed to celebrate women; and personal big sister support to encourage young women to be self-supporting and independent.

Last year’s “Live Your Dream” award winners were Mary Paz, and Lucia Hernandez. Mary works at the Borrego Library, and is studying to become a librarian by attending online college education. Lucia works at the Children’s Center, and is enrolled in Early Childhood Education at the College of the Desert.

Both are graduates of Borrego High School and received $1,500 “Live your Dream” scholarships. Other financial programs offer yearly funds of $1,000 for four years of college.

Borrego’s traditional, annual Blue Book Directory, and the historical view of cooking, featured in Anza-Borrego Cook Book, with recipes from the past using ingredients found in the Desert, are other fundraising projects of the club.

Tickets may be bought on line at http://www.siborregosprings.org/events/soroptimist-wine-tasting/ or mailed to Soroptimist at PO Box 504, Borrego Springs, 92004.

For more information on the Borrego Springs Soroptimist club go to bssoroptimist@yahoo.com.