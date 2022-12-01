"Volunteer at the County"

People often ask me how I got into politics. My answer, by volunteering. At an early age, I learned that if you start volunteering, people will give you more responsibility. So, I volunteered at my kids’ school, I volunteered within the community and then eventually ran for San Marcos City Council.

I believe the best communities have active volunteers who are leading voices for the community. As your County Supervisor, a top priority is to increase civic engagement within the communities of North County. The County of San Diego has Boards, Committees, and Commissions that exist to advise the Board of Supervisors and County staff on issues, policy, quality of life, and to serve as links to the community. They provide a connection between the citizenry of the County and the government of the County.

If you have a desire to voice your opinions about certain decisions being made in your community, or to serve on a committee, please locate the Opportunities/Vacancies link on the County website. Simply Google, “County of San Diego Boards & Commissions.”

There are various opportunities available for those willing to serve. Plenty of Citizen Advisory Committees range from short-term, task-oriented to long-term standing committees with broad-based jurisdictional responsibilities. There are committees for County Service Areas, health and human services, criminal justice, elderly, planning, land use, parks, libraries, housing, and more.

As always, if we can be of assistance or answer any questions, my staff and I can be reached at (619) 531-5555 or via email at Jim.Desmond@sdcounty.ca.gov.

Jim Desmond

– San Diego County District 5 Supervisor