Free Wildfire Workshop

The backcountry is all too familiar with wildfires. While seasoned residents have learned to become vigilant about the possibility of wildfires, there seems to have been an increase of new residents in Julian. In an effort to reinforce what many already know and to educate new residents, Backcountry Communities Thriving and Julian Fire Safe Council are hosting the Fire Operations in the Wildland Urban Interface Workshop. The free workshop is being administered by San Diego County Fire and the Resource Conservation District of Greater San Diego County in partnership with the Fire Safe Council of San Diego County. Funded through grants from California Natural Resources and the Department of Conservation, the workshop will be full of extremely useful information.

Those who attend the one day course will learn about the principles that are used by firefighters when suppressing wildland fire and protecting structures. Firefighters will also cover fire behavior prediction. Residents will be able to apply this knowledge to their own community and learn how best to protect their homes from wildfire.

The workshop will be held on Saturday, December 10 at the Julian Library from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Registration, refreshments and networking will begin at 8:30 am. Participants are encouraged to register at https://resourceconserverationdistrict.formstack.com/forms/julian_wui.