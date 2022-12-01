BWD Director Opening

The Borrego Water District is governed by a five-member Board elected at large to a four-year term. The five positions are staggered where two seats are open in a given election followed by the other three, two years later and on. Candidates must be a registered voter and domiciled in BWDs service area.

In November 2022, the three seats occupied by Kathy Dice, Dave Duncan and Paul Rosenboom were on the ballot. Mrs. Dice and Mr. Duncan decided to run again, but for work related reasons Mr. Rosemboom did not. Since there were only two candidates, Dice/Duncan were unopposed/re appointed automatically and the Rosemboom seat became vacant. This scenario created a situation where it is up to the BWD Board to appoint a successor within 60 days of seating the Board Members for the new term. Directors are historically sworn in at the beginning of the first meeting in December following the election.

In terms of the process and schedule for this opening, the Board will hold interviews and possibly make a selection at its January 10, 2023 meeting. Interested parties are requested to submit a Letter of Interest in person at the office (806 Palm Canyon Drive) or to Geoff@BorregoWD.org before 3 p.m. on December 30, 2022 and be available on January 8 at 9 a.m.

Although it was a short tenure, the BWD Board and Staff want to thank Paul Rosenboom for his contributions and wish him well in his future endeavors.