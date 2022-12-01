Come have fun at the Soroptimists Toast to Borrego on Saturday Dec. 10 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Borrego Art Institute (665 Palm Canyon Drive). Enjoy wines from Kimberly Jones Selections, appetizers from Kesling‘s Kitchen, and chances to enter raffles to win gift baskets of goodies. Live entertainment to be provided by local musician Steve Hunter on piano, plus special half-time performance by local ladies’ singers Elaine Hazelrigg, Beth Hart and Sherry Harapat. Admission includes five wine tastings plus one appetizer box. Not a drinker? No problem! Non-alcoholic “mocktails” will also be served. Cost is $50 donation in advance or $60 day of event.

For more information, please visit http://www.siborregosprings.org/Events/