Don’t miss the Art Guild Luncheon Wednesday Dec. 14 at De Anza Country Club. Guest speaker will be local artist, Robin Ten Eyck who will share her knowledge on the Art of Basketry. Prepare to be inspired as she takes you through the steps of creating beautiful baskets in her entertaining presentation. Robin’s presentation begins at 1 p.m. Doors open at 11:30 a.m., lunch at noon. Lunch is $32, includes beverage, salad, bread, entree and dessert.

RSVP by Wednesday, Dec. 7, 4 p.m. to bscaartguild@gmail.com or call 206-713-5220.