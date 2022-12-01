RSS

Home   About   Contact

   Sign In

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Print  

Art Guild Luncheon

 

Last updated 12/2/2022 at 12:12pm



Don’t miss the Art Guild Luncheon Wednesday Dec. 14 at De Anza Country Club. Guest speaker will be local artist, Robin Ten Eyck who will share her knowledge on the Art of Basketry. Prepare to be inspired as she takes you through the steps of creating beautiful baskets in her entertaining presentation. Robin’s presentation begins at 1 p.m. Doors open at 11:30 a.m., lunch at noon. Lunch is $32, includes beverage, salad, bread, entree and dessert.

RSVP by Wednesday, Dec. 7, 4 p.m. to bscaartguild@gmail.com or call 206-713-5220.

You might be interested in:
 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.
 

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-0777 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2022 Borrego Sun, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software
© Copyright 2022 Lions Light Corp.
— Software for newspapers & magazines


Sitemap   Privacy   Terms of Use   Submit Content   Mobile Browser

Rendered 12/04/2022 12:03