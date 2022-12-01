Chamber's Holiday Season

Hanukkah is here and Christmas is right around the corner. From the BSCC Board of Directors to our talented team of volunteers, we wish everyone the happiest of holidays and look forward to a wonderful new year.

Borrego Days 56 is a wrap as the Chamber held its annual Borrego Days Festival Volunteer Appreciation Party at Arches Restaurant, and what a fun evening it was. Who knew French Fries would be such a hit (party goers will get this!) Prizes were given, birthdays celebrated and new traditions started.

Speaking of new traditions, starting with our current Miss Borrego and her court the Chamber will supply each new reign with professional name tags to be worn at all of the events they attend. We want everyone to know their names.

The Chamber is working on a few new community driven ideas, if you haven’t joined the Chamber now would be a great time to do so. Memberships are annual and start the month you join. You’ll find all of the info on our website at visitborrego.com. When I started at the Chamber our membership was at 92, I’m thrilled to say we just hit 150 members. We do have individual memberships available, people ask me "Why would I join the Chamber, I'm not a business owner?"

I reply, “There are many reasons, but the most important one is community and helping the Chamber be an integral part of it."

We are looking for part-time volunteers to help out from January to May in case one of our regular team members has a last minute schedule change. This would be only when needed and only if you are available. For more details please email borregochamberdirector@gmail.com

To sign up for the free Chamber Weekly eblast sent every Wednesday and available for everyone, send an email to visitborrego@gmail.com with the word eblast in the subject line, we’ll do the rest.

CHEERS!

Françoise Rhodes

– Executive Director Borrego Springs Chamber of Commerce & Welcome Center

760-767-5555

visitborrego@gmail.com

borregospringschamber.com

