Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Last updated 12/28/2022 at 10:46am



Join your friends for the Art Guild Luncheon Wednesday, January 11 at De Anza Country Club. Guest speaker will be Monica Rue, dance instructor for our Borrego Springs elementary students. In addition, she is also a textile artist and designer of clothing, jewelry and home decor. Monica’s presentation begins at 1 p.m. Doors open at 11:30 a.m., lunch at noon. Lunch is $32, includes beverage, salad, bread, entree and dessert.

Please RSVP by Wednesday Jan. 4, 4 p.m. to bscaartguild@gmail.com or call 206-713-5220.

