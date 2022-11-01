BSHS Cross Country Finishes Season

BSHS XC Team runners Sophomore Fiona Eddy and Senior Hannah Strate finished 2nd and 3rd place, respectively, in the league finals on Nov. 3 at the Ramona Community Park.

Both runners set personal bests for the 3.1 mile course.

Four schools are included in the Citrus Cross Country League: Borrego Springs, Calexico Mission, Julian, West Shores.

During the 2022 season, there have been two League Meets: Sept. 29 in Julian and Oct. 13 in West Shores, distance for both – 3.1 miles.

In the First League Meet in Julian, Hannah Strate placed second with a time of 31:36. Fiona Eddy placed third with a time of 33:18.

In the Second League Meet, Hannah Strate placed first with a time of 28:08; Fiona Eddy placed third with a time of 34:43.

At the League Finals, with a time of 26:23, Fiona Eddy earned second place, while Hannah Strate was not too far behind her placing third with a time of 26:38.

It is a small field of female cross country athletes with one from Julian and one from Calexico Mission. The Julian runner finished first at the First League Meet and League Finals and second at the Second League Meet. The Calexico Mission runner did not compete at the First League Meet, did not finish at the Second League Meet and finished fourth at League Finals.

The athletes have also participated in several Invitational Meets with distances ranging from 1.5 mile to 3.1 miles

Fiona Eddy and Hannah Strate both first year Cross Country Runners, improved their times significantly, resulting in Personal Bests for Both.

They also competed in the CIF San Diego Section Championships on Nov. 11 and 12 at Morley Field in San Diego.