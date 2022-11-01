RSS

BSUSD Welding Class Receives Donations

 

Last updated 11/2/2022 at 11:52am

The BSUSD CTE Welding class wishes to thank the following businesses and organizations for their support of our welding program.

- Harbor Freight Tools for Schools – $250

- American Legion Riders post 853 – $ 1,000

- Competitive Metals El Cajon – $ $1,100

Donations like these are making a difference in our abilities to teach the welding trade and continue to make improvements to our program.

If you would like to make a donation directly to the welding program please contact: Mike Kitten at mkitten@bsusd.net (or) contact our district office: 760-767-5357.

