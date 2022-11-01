Dec. 16, 1947 – Nov. 10, 2022

Cheryl Lynn Criss of San Diego, California passed away on November 10, 2022 from cancer. She was 74 years old.

She was born on Dec. 16, 1947 in San Diego. In 1970, she married her husband, Nicholas Criss III, who was in the Navy where he trained as a pilot and went on to fly 278 combat flights in Vietnam. He retired in 1988 when they stopped traveling around the world for his postings, and settled in San Diego, eventually falling in love with Borrego Springs.

They would come out most weekends and loved the outdoors with hiking most of the Anza-Borrego Desert State Park. They finally built their dream home in 2009 in Borrego. After Nick's passing in 2012, Cheryl continued to live in the home they shared, before recently moving to De Anza Country Club.

Cheryl was an accomplished watercolor artist, earning over 40 national awards including the American Watercolor Society High Winds Medal. She was a signature member of the American Watercolor Society and listed in the Who's Who in American Art.

Cheryl will always be remembered for her unbridled talent, quick wit, sharp tongue and her adventurous spirit. She will be missed by all that knew her.

Cheryl was preceded in death by her husband Nick, and is survived by her son Nicholas Criss IV and her sister George Ann Dewall.

There will be a memorial service at the National Cemetery at Miramar on Dec. 9 at 11:15 a.m.

A Celebration of Life will also be held in Borrego Springs on Dec. 16. Location and time will be announced.