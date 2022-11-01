Pints 4 the Park Raises Funds

Around 175 guests came together to celebrate the Park at Pints 4 The Park, Anza-Borrego Foundation's annual fundraiser, on Saturday Nov. 12. Guests enjoyed craft beer donated by Pure Project from San Diego, while listening to live music by Honky Tonk Trio under the stars at the Visitor Center. Local favorite, Kesling's Kitchen shared their scrumptious wood-fired pizza. This event unites both local and out of town Park supporters who come together to share their love for the Park.

ABF's mission is to protect and preserve the natural landscapes, wildlife habitat and cultural heritage of Anza-Borrego Desert State Park and its surrounding region for the benefit and enjoyment of present and future generations. Anza-Borrego Foundation is the only nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting Anza-Borrego Desert State Park. ABF is the Cooperating Association for the Park, which means they raise funds to supplement a tight state park budget. They exist to ensure that individuals, corporations and governments value our desert for all of its unique characteristics. That's why they don't just advocate for and protect land, they approach conservation as a strategic process that leads to a greater understanding of and appreciation for California's dwindling wilderness. Their programs are interdependent and the root of their success. ABF sees Anza-Borrego Desert State Park and this region not just as a vast wild landscape for recreation and inspiration, but as a living laboratory and classroom, as well.

If anyone is interested in donating, visit http://www.theabf.org.