Pastor Mateo Welcomed to Borrego

The Borrego Springs Community United Methodist Church, whose motto Open Hearts-Open Minds-Open Doors since April 2, 1953, announced the appointment of Pastor Mateo Lavea Mamea.

Pastor Mateo's half Samoan & half German/Scottish heritage brings a diverse cultural experience to the church. Raised in two churches, Pastor Mateo had a lot of preparation in hospitality, participating and experiencing the many ways that church is practiced in the world. Clergy, missionaries, church planters and circuit riders rounded out the family corners of his family background.

"Over the last four months we have began using more technology with the goal of providing a sense of awe into the homes of visitors across the world, even to those who are local and are unable to attend in-person worship", Pastor Mateo said.

"As we begin to come together I am looking forward to meeting each and everyone of you. If you are in the neighborhood feel free to stop by the office, or contact the church to schedule a time for a local home visit."

His wife Nidia is a former Mrs. Iowa America who loves to devote her time to local charities. She brings a rich cultural background to our community having been born in Mexicali, Mexico. Their family includes two adorable chihuahua puppies, Fizziwig and Widget.

Pastor Mateo's focus for the church will include community outreach, in-home communion, volunteerism, fellowship events, governance, information technology, and donor outreach.

Please visit http://www.BSCUMC.org for more details on in-person and online worship, activities, community outreach services, or to donate.

Borrego Springs Community United Methodist Church is a Christian community where ALL people are welcome, and is focused on becoming and making disciples committed to justice, kindness and walking humbly with God. We seek to understand and carry out God's will, bearing witness to Christ's compassion and embracing the movement of the Holy Spirit in our lives. We foster spiritual growth in ALL persons - children, youth, and adults – through individual and corporate prayer and study, the worship of God, and nurturing relationships.