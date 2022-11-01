Nov. Election Results Drop In

Jim Desmond Retains District 5 Supervisor Seat

It was decision time around the country as many flocked to vote at centers or made their way to drop off their ballot at secure boxes for the November 2022 general election.

There were tight races all around and many determined which way the House and Senate would sway.

This election, specifically in California, featured many high profile races and propositions, some seen as quite controversial.

California voters were slated to vote on Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General, Mayors of certain cities, and more.

They also had seven propositions to vote on in the election. These propositions dealt with reproductive rights, sports betting to kidney dialysis clinics, and the flavored tobacco ban.

Two San Diego County Supervisors seats were also up for re-election – District 4 and 5.

In District 4, currently represented by Nathan Fletcher, who is also the Board Chairman was challenged by Amy Reichert, a Republican and state-licensed investigator.

Home to nearly 676,000 residents, District 4 includes the city of Lemon Grove and dozens of San Diego metropolitan neighborhoods, including Azalea Park, Bankers Hill, City Heights, Clairemont Mesa, Hillcrest, Linda Vista, Rolando, Skyline, Spring Valley, University Heights and Valencia Park. It also contains three major tourist attractions: Balboa Park, Old Town and the San Diego Zoo.

Jim Desmond, who represents District 5, handily won re-election over challenger Tiffany Boyd-Hodgson, Democrat and small business owner, who is also Vallecitos Water District Director.

The county’s largest in terms of size, District 5 has 700,000 residents and is noted for agriculture and considerable forest land. The district includes four major North County cities: Escondido, Oceanside, San Marcos and Vista

Desmond, who has gained support in Borrego Springs for the number of programs and proposals, he and his staff have been instrumental in bringing to the community, from early vaccinations by fire departments to his regular Revitalization meetings with community members and county staff, along with millions in street and curb improvements, and a walking shelter from Christmas Circle to the library with construction to begin soon.

Desmond’s final vote count was 61% to his opponent, Tiffany Boyd-Hodgson’s 39%.

Jim Wilson, active supporter of Desmond, stated, “The good part about the last election is Borrego won! We retained Jim Desmond as our supervisor. He and his staff have provided support for our community in a level never experienced before. This election is a gift that will keep on giving for years to come and Borrego will be a better place as a result of Supervisor Desmond’s efforts.”

Desmond had the following message for his Borrego Springs supporters.

“I cannot be the only one that is thrilled the campaign commercials are over, signs are being removed, and finally my mailbox isn’t full of campaign literature. Let’s all be grateful the election season is over. Savor this time, because the 2024 election coverage will start soon,” he said.

“I am honored to be re-elected as District 5 Supervisor. I have always said, I will do this job if the residents of North County want me to continue and I am looking forward to building on the progress we have made over the past four years. I want to thank everyone in Borrego Springs for their support. I love Borrego. I visit with my family numerous times a year and fly out often for work. You have an amazing group of community leaders who I work with closely. Borrego Springs is a gem for our entire region and I will continue to do everything I can do to support whatever you need.”

Desmond concluded, “While we’ve accomplished a lot in the past four years, I know there is more work to be done. I look forward to addressing homelessness, building more housing, keeping our neighborhoods safe, and working on many other issues. I believe the best communities are active communities. So, please reach out to my office if you have any questions, comments, or concerns and we will respond shortly. I never take this job for granted and am honored to be your representative for another four years.”

Bruce Kelley, recently involved in the decision to consolidate the Borrego Springs Fire Protection District with the San Diego County Fire Protection District, pointed out that Borrego Springs is very fortunate that Supervisor Desmond was re-elected.

“Recently, the Supervisor supported major initiatives important to the vitality of Borrego Springs. He was instrumental in getting CalFire to come to Borrego Springs and hold a series of COVID-19 and flu vaccination events,” Kelley said.

“Also, once our community and the Board of our Fire District requested that the County assume responsibility for emergency medical rescue and fire suppression, Supervisor Desmond supported us and persuaded the County Supervisors to allow County Fire to subcontract with CalFire to assume responsibility, to improve pay and benefits for our firefighters, to purchase new equipment and to budget for the replacement of our fire house.”

Desmond’s campaign raided $568,337 including contributions of $458,986 this year, compared to Boyd-Hodgson’s contributions of $127,158.

Also representing Borrego Springs, Marie Waldron (R) won her bid for Assemblymember of the 75th District over Randy Voepel (R), who has long represented Borrego in the 71st District. Borrego Springs was formerly in the 71st, but due to redistricting, was moved to 75th.

Darrell Issa (R) won the Congressional District 48 seat over Stephen Houlahan (D), and Kelly Seyarto (R) won the Senate District 32 seat over Brian Nash (D). Due to redistricting, Borrego Springs was formerly in Senate District 38, but was moved to 32.

In the race for the state’s Governor, Gavin Newsom (D) retained his seat, defeating Republican challenger State Senator Brian Dahle.

This is the second time in barely a year for Governor Newsom to retain his seat, as back in September 2021, he won the recall effort. Many were angered by his pandemic policies, and more.

Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis (D) cruised to a second-term victory over Angela Underwood Jacobs (R), a city councilmember from Lancaster, according to Bay City News Service.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta (D) has defeated Republican former federal prosecutor Nathan Hochman to win a four-year term as the state’s top law enforcement official, according to the Associated Press.

He is a progressive reformer and is the first Filipino to hold the job in any state. He retains the office after Governor Newsom picked him to fill a vacancy last year. He’s eligible to serve nearly 10 years in an office that already has given him a national stage on issues as diverse as abortion, climate change, gay rights and gun control.

In terms of propositions, voters had seven to vote on. Note: Not all votes have been counted as of print, as many mail-in ballots may still be coming in, so they are either projected to pass or fail.

Propositions:

Prop 1: Constitutional Right to Productive Freedom – Amends California Constitution to expressly include an individual’s fundamental right to reproductive freedom, which includes the fundamental right to choose to have an abortion and the fundamental right to choose or refuse contraceptives. This amendment does not narrow or limit the existing rights to privacy and equal protection under the California Constitution. The state would not be allowed to interfere with or deny a person’s right to abortion or contraceptives. (PASS: 67% yes – 33% no)

Prop 26: Allows in-person roulette, dice games, sports wagering on tribal lands – Also allows: sports wagering at certain horse racing tracks; private lawsuits to enforce certain gambling laws. Directs revenues to General Fund, problem-gambling programs, and enforcement. (FAIL: 68% no – 32% yes)

Prop 27: Allows online and mobile sports wagering outside tribal lands – Allows Indian tribes and affiliated businesses to operate online/mobile sports wagering outside tribal lands. Directs revenues to regulatory costs, homelessness programs, and non-participating tribes. (FAIL: 83% no – 17% yes)

Prop 28: Provides additional funding for arts and music education – Provides additional funding from state General Fund for arts and music education in all K–12 public schools (including charter schools). (PASS: 64% yes – 36% no)

Prop 29: Requires on-side licensed medical professional at kidney dialysis clinics and establishes other state requirements – Requires physician, nurse practitioner, or physician assistant on site during treatment. Requires clinics to: disclose physicians’ ownership interests; report infection data. This is the third time California voters have rejected a ballot measure that would have mandated major changes to the operations of dialysis clinics that provide life-saving care to 80,000 people with kidney failure. (FAIL: 69% no – 31% yes)

Prop 30: Provides funding for programs to reduce air pollution and prevent wildfires by increasing tax on personal income over $2 million – Allocates tax revenues on personal income above $2 million by 1.75% to zero-emission vehicle purchase incentives, vehicle charging stations, and wildfire prevention. This is a win for Governor Newsom, who campaigned against it, despite his administration’s move to ban the sale of most new gas-powered cars next decade. (FAIL: 58% no – 42% yes)

Prop 31: Referendum on 2020 law that would prohibit the retail sale of certain flavored tobacco products – A “Yes” vote approves, and a “No” vote rejects, a 2020 law prohibiting retail sale of certain flavored tobacco products, such as menthol cigarettes and vaping juice. (PASS: 63% yes – 37% no)

It will be interesting to see what transpires in the years to come before the next election and how these elected officials will represent our state and country, as well as how these propositions will play out.