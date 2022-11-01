November 2022 Election – Go and Vote!

The November 2022 general election, which is Nov. 8, is approaching, and races are heating up, as well as the debate on “Yes/No” on multiple controversial propositions.

For elections in 2022, 140 statewide ballot measures are certified for the ballot in 28 states. On Nov. 8, voters in 37 states will decide on 132 statewide ballot measures. For California, there are seven propositions that cover a range of topics, from reproductive rights to gambling and the sale of flavored tobacco products.

In California, one of the biggest races is for Governor, as current Governor, Gavin Newsom, is running for re-election to a second term, after surviving a recall election in 2021. He faces off against Republican state senator Brian Dahle.

Note: Counties participating in the Voter’s Choice Act will open vote centers on this day. This act mandates that all registered voters receive a ballot in the mail 28 days before Election Day and provides voters three ways to cast their vote: by mail, by a ballot dropbox or at a vote center. The county registrar of voters will be opening some voting centers for in-person voting or dropping off ballots on this date.

Vote Centers began with the June 7 Gubernatorial Primary Election. The San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted for the county to join 25 other counties statewide in implementing a “vote center” model as a result of the California Voter’s Choice Act, which paved the way for counties to move from traditional polling places to vote centers. Early voting begins on Nov. 5, where all voting centers countywide are open. Voting centers aren’t restricted to ballot dropoffs, of course. Registered voters can also get replacement ballots, vote using machines and solicit help and voting information in multiple languages at all voting centers. If you’re voting by mail, your ballot must be postmarked on or before Election Day and received by your county elections office no later than seven days after Election Day. Vote-by-Mail ballot deadline is Nov. 15.

Propositions:

Prop 1: Constitutional Right to Productive Freedom – Amends California Constitution to expressly include an individual’s fundamental right to reproductive freedom, which includes the fundamental right to choose to have an abortion and the fundamental right to choose or refuse contraceptives. This amendment does not narrow or limit the existing rights to privacy and equal protection under the California Constitution.

Prop 26: Allows in-person roulette, dice games, sports wagering on tribal lands – Also allows: sports wagering at certain horse racing tracks; private lawsuits to enforce certain gambling laws. Directs revenues to General Fund, problem-gambling programs, and enforcement.

Prop 27: Allows online and mobile sports wagering outside tribal lands – Allows Indian tribes and affiliated businesses to operate online/mobile sports wagering outside tribal lands. Directs revenues to regulatory costs, homelessness programs, and non-participating tribes.

Prop 28: Provides additional funding for arts and music education – Provides additional funding from state General Fund for arts and music education in all K–12 public schools (including charter schools).

Prop 29: Requires on-side licensed medical professional at kidney dialysis clinics and establishes other state requirements – Requires physician, nurse practitioner, or physician assistant on site during treatment. Requires clinics to: disclose physicians’ ownership interests; report infection data.

Prop 30: Provides funding for programs to reduce air pollution and prevent wildfires by increasing tax on personal income over $2 million – Allocates tax revenues on personal income above $2 million by 1.75% to zero-emission vehicle purchase incentives, vehicle charging stations, and wildfire prevention.

Prop 31: Referendum on 2020 law that would prohibit the retail sale of certain flavored tobacco products – A “Yes” vote approves, and a “No” vote rejects, a 2020 law prohibiting retail sale of certain flavored tobacco products

Below is who is running for office of the State of California and those in the District of Borrego Springs:

*Candidates are in alphabetical order

Governor of California:

Brian Dahle (R) and Gavin Newsom (D)

Congressional District 48:

Stephen Houlahan (D) and Darrell Issa (R)

Senate District 32:

Brian Nash (D) and Kelly Seyarto (R)

*Borrego Springs was previously in District 38, but due to redistricting, were moved to 32.

75th State Assembly:

Randy Voepel (R) and Marie Waldron (R)

*Borrego Springs was previously in the 71st, but due to redistricting, were moved to 75th.

San Diego County District 5 Supervisor:

Jim Desmond (R) and Tiffany Boyd-Hodgson (D)

Ballot Drop Box Location in Borrego Springs:

Borrego Springs Library

Hours: Closed Sunday and Monday

Tuesday: noon to 7 p.m.

Wednesday to Thursday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The results of the Nov. 8 election will be in the Nov. 24 issue of the Borrego Sun, as the next print will be prior to the election.