Don't Forget to Vote!
Last updated 11/3/2022 at 11:05am
Local poll site is located at the Borrego Springs High School Community room which is next door to the gym.
Voting days and hours are:
Saturday, November 5, 8 am to 5 pm
Sunday, November 6, 8 am to 5 pm
Monday, November 7, 8 am to 5 pm
Tuesday, November 8, 7 am to 8 pm
San Diego county Voters can drop off their mail ballots, vote in-person and register to vote. We have all ballots for the entire county at our fingertips.
Elaine Tulving
– Poll Site Manager
Ballot Drop Box Location in Borrego Springs:
Borrego Springs Library
Hours: Closed Sunday and Monday
Tuesday: noon to 7 p.m.
Wednesday to Thursday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Friday and Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.