Don't Forget to Vote!

Last updated 11/3/2022 at 11:05am

Local poll site is located at the Borrego Springs High School Community room which is next door to the gym.

Voting days and hours are:

Saturday, November 5, 8 am to 5 pm﻿

Sunday, November 6, 8 am to 5 pm

Monday, November 7, 8 am to 5 pm

Tuesday, November 8, 7 am to 8 pm

San Diego county Voters can drop off their mail ballots, vote in-person and register to vote. We have all ballots for the entire county at our fingertips.

Elaine Tulving

– Poll Site Manager

Ballot Drop Box Location in Borrego Springs:

Borrego Springs Library

Hours: Closed Sunday and Monday

Tuesday: noon to 7 p.m.

Wednesday to Thursday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.