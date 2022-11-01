RSS

Home   About   Contact

   Sign In

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Print  

Don't Forget to Vote!

 

Last updated 11/3/2022 at 11:05am



Local poll site is located at the Borrego Springs High School Community room which is next door to the gym.

Voting days and hours are:

Saturday, November 5, 8 am to 5 pm﻿

Sunday, November 6, 8 am to 5 pm

Monday, November 7, 8 am to 5 pm

Tuesday, November 8, 7 am to 8 pm

San Diego county Voters can drop off their mail ballots, vote in-person and register to vote. We have all ballots for the entire county at our fingertips.

Elaine Tulving

– Poll Site Manager

Ballot Drop Box Location in Borrego Springs:

Borrego Springs Library

Hours: Closed Sunday and Monday

Tuesday: noon to 7 p.m.

Wednesday to Thursday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You might be interested in:
 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.
 

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-0777 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2022 Borrego Sun, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software
© Copyright 2022 Lions Light Corp.
— Software for newspapers & magazines


Sitemap   Privacy   Terms of Use   Submit Content   Mobile Browser

Rendered 11/04/2022 00:07