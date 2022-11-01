Trunk-or-Treat Spooktacular

Dancing inflated dinosaurs were a hit with everyone and trunkers came in an orderly fashion to set up their decorated vehicles for the event. Books flew off the tables, firefighters arrived with actual carved jack-o-lanterns lining the fire truck bumper.

Martha Deichler, Miss Borrego Springs Hannah Strate and the Macuga Family from Carlee's, attended with a bounty of treats. We thank the community participants, the costumed adults that make it a fun atmosphere, and most of all, the children, who make the night worthwhile.

Susan Percival, Mall Manager, would like to publicly thank Jim & Anne Wermers, Rams Hill Country Club and the De Anza Desert Club for their donations to make Trunk-or-Treat 2022 a success.

Thanks also go out to Ellen Fitzpatrick for helping to organize, Fred Jee and Russ Webb for setting up music and spooky sounds for the evening, and Steve Lamoire for his decoration display all week. The Spooky Magic Hut was a nice addition this year, with a carnival-type tent with room for a few spectators at a time.