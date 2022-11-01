RSS

Home   About   Contact

   Sign In

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Print  

Trunk-or-Treat Spooktacular

 

Last updated 11/10/2022 at 10:27am

Ellen Fitzpatrick

Dancing inflated dinosaurs were a hit with everyone and trunkers came in an orderly fashion to set up their decorated vehicles for the event. Books flew off the tables, firefighters arrived with actual carved jack-o-lanterns lining the fire truck bumper.

Martha Deichler, Miss Borrego Springs Hannah Strate and the Macuga Family from Carlee's, attended with a bounty of treats. We thank the community participants, the costumed adults that make it a fun atmosphere, and most of all, the children, who make the night worthwhile.

Susan Percival, Mall Manager, would like to publicly thank Jim & Anne Wermers, Rams Hill Country Club and the De Anza Desert Club for their donations to make Trunk-or-Treat 2022 a success.

Thanks also go out to Ellen Fitzpatrick for helping to organize, Fred Jee and Russ Webb for setting up music and spooky sounds for the evening, and Steve Lamoire for his decoration display all week. The Spooky Magic Hut was a nice addition this year, with a carnival-type tent with room for a few spectators at a time.

You might be interested in:
 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.
 

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-0777 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2022 Borrego Sun, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software
© Copyright 2022 Lions Light Corp.
— Software for newspapers & magazines


Sitemap   Privacy   Terms of Use   Submit Content   Mobile Browser

Rendered 11/14/2022 09:27