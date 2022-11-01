The Historic Heart of the Borrego Valley

No, Borrego is not misspelled in the title above. This is the way Borrego was spelled back in 1928 when the first post office was opened in what is now called “Old Borego”. The site is located at 1580 Rango Way.

Please join the Civic Foundation for their annual “Old Borego Days” to celebrate the historic heart of the Borrego Valley on Sunday, November 13, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The turn off of Rango Way will be marked with a sign. Refreshments served; no restrooms available.

At this time, visitors will be able to enter the old post office and general store originally run by Eslie Wynn and view a fascinating video from the 50’s extolling the virtues of life in Borrego Springs. One of the first homes in Borrego Springs will be open for public viewing and you will be smiling at the nostalgia and throw back to earlier years.

In addition, our Borrego Springs Elementary School 4th graders, who study California history, will have their essays on display and three students will receive awards for their writing on “Borego Now and Then.”