Last updated 11/3/2022 at 11:04am

The BSCC Certified Farmer's Market is back starting Friday Nov. 4 at Christmas Circle.

Vendors are open from 8 a.m. until about noon.

The Chamber has announced that Hillside Flowers will be back, and there is a new bread vendor, olive oil vendor and clothing vendor, so don't miss it!

Note: The Farmer's Market will be open on Veteran's Day, Nov. 11.