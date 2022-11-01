Art Guild Luncheon, 'Neon Mike' Horton

Don’t miss the Art Guild Luncheon Wednesday Nov. 9 at De Anza Country Club. Our guest speaker will be local artist, Michael Horton, who will talk about neon art, repurposed art and the art of graffiti, along with the Future of Art in Borrego Springs. Horton’s presentation begins at 1 p.m. Doors open at 11:30 a.m., lunch at noon. Lunch is $32, includes beverage, salad, bread, entree and dessert.

Please RSVP by Wednesday, Nov. 2, 4 p.m. to bscaartguild@gmail.com or call 206-713-5220.