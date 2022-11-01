ABF Pints 4 the Park

Join the Anza-Borrego Foundation at Pints 4 the Park under the beautiful night sky of Anza-Borrego Desert State Park on Saturday Nov. 12, 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Visitor’s Center (200 Palm Canyon Drive). Enjoy beer from Pure Project, small plate from Kesling’s Kitchen and music by Honkey Tonk Trio! Admission includes three drink tickets, food and a souvenir pint glass. Cost is $35 per person.

For questions or more information, please contact Kendall at kendall@theabf.org.