Borrego Sun - Since 1949

BSPAC Opens New Season

 

Last updated 11/28/2022 at 10:54am

The Borrego Springs Performing Arts Center held its Seasonal Opening Gala on Saturday, Nov. 12. The event was a great success and there was much energy in the air.

The audience was a vibrant crowd of snowbirds, locals, and out of towners. A food display was put on by Pablito's that included shrimp ceviche, street tacos and enchiladas. Champagne was complimentary and handmade scratch Pablito's margaritas were available for purchase.

Beach St. A Gogo played with a tribute to the Beach Boys, Motown, 60's music and the Beatles.

The crowd really got going during the few songs by the groovy band. There was also a comedian with the show that had the crowd laughing to the edge of their seats.

It was great to see the theater come alive again after the long summer and was an enjoyable night for one and all.

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-0777 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2022 Borrego Sun, Inc.

