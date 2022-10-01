Borrego Springs Unified School District Selects Care Solace for Mental Health Care Coordination Services

Partnership provides an added layer of support to connect students, staff, and families to mental health and substance use treatment providers

Borrego Springs Unified School District selected Care Solace, an organization determined to calm the chaos of mental health care coordination, to expand access to community mental health and substance use treatment providers for students, staff, and their families. Care Solace provides a Care Companion™ team who can quickly and confidentially find available providers in the community. Care Solace also equips school systems with a customized online tool that gives community members a way to anonymously search for community-based providers matched to their needs.

“Care solace is a proven resource that I have used for many years and I am pleased we can offer it to our students, staff and student families,” Ryan Wikert, BSUSD Middle/High School vice principal said.

Borrego Springs Unified School District will use Care Solace to support its mission that we work together to provide every single student a diverse and academically rich education. We aspire to produce graduates who have their own visions for the future, armed with strong values and the tools for success in college, career, family and community life.

With Care Solace, families and staff gain access to a dedicated Care Companion™ to navigate the mental health care system on their behalf, calling providers to find the right fit and availability. They help families with private insurance, Medicaid, and no insurance, and are available 24/7/365 in any language.

Care Solace’s care navigation system uses proprietary technology and a vast database of behavioral and mental health care resources to find carefully verified therapists and programs in minutes.

“The return to in-person learning and the lasting effects of loss and grief pose new challenges for staff and families in the 2021 – 22 school year,” said Chad Castruita, Founder and CEO of Care Solace. “We are proud to support Borrego Springs Unified School District in prioritizing the well-being of its school community by providing timely access into mental health care and substance use treatment services.”

The Care Solace service is now available at no cost to Borrego Springs Unified School District students, staff, and their families. For more information about Care Solace, please visit https://www.caresolace.org.