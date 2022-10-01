March 20, 1940 – July 13, 2022

Arne Hilding Halvarson, 82, died July 13, 2022, in Alpine, California. When he wasn't off on a missionary in Romania, or pastoring in Alaska, he was a resident of Rams Hill in Borrego Springs. Halvarson was also a member of the Borrego Springs Tennis Club, winning a number of championships for the club.

He was a man of infinite skills and passions, and a devoted Christian.

Arne was born in Seattle on April 20, 1940. He graduated from Mercer Island High School, and attended Westmont College, where he earned a Masters Degree in Apologetics.

He and wife, Caroline, paid their college tuition as commercial fishermen. He was also crab boat captain, and captain of a fish processor. On top of being a school teacher, an English professor at San Diego Christian College, Halvarson was also a tennis coach at Christian High School in El Cajon, California.

In addition, Halvarson served as a youth pastor in Poulsbo, Washington, as the head pastor at Clover Pass Community Church in Ketchikan Alaska, and as a missionary to Romania for 28 years.

He loved buying, and selling repaired old cars at his home in Borrego Springs, playing tennis and swimming. In addition to being a tennis champion, and a competitive hydroplane and motocross racer, Arne was a beloved neighbor, father, grandfather, and husband of 58 years.

He is survived by wife, Caroline, a son, and two grandsons of Alpine, California.

