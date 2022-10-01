The Grandeur of Borrego Springs Has Arrived

The 56th Annual Borrego Days Desert Festival Kicks off the Season!

The 56th Annual Borrego Days Desert Festival is back and it's better, officially kicking off the new season in Borrego Springs.

The Festival kicks off Saturday Oct. 22 at 9:40 a.m. with our very own Borrego Springs Fire Protection District lighting up the way down Palm Canyon Drive with the singing of the National Anthem by Borrego's own Jackette Williams at Christmas Circle. Then look up to the sky for the multi-plane flyover courtesy of Bill Bancroft and the International Aerobatic Club Chapter 36 (IAC 36).

The flyover will also include a Missing Man formation, a homage to Mike Himmerich, a dedicated Borregan, who passed away this year.

Then head to Christmas Circle, if you aren't already there, to have yourself a day! Enjoy the Shine & Show Car Display, voting for your favorite ones in the different categories. Children can also enjoy the expanded kids zone. See something you like and more? Do a bit of shopping and get ahead for the holiday season, while also supporting local businesses and booths. Enjoy the delicious food and drinks from the various vendors. Even say hi to multiple dignitaries, including our co-Honorary Mayors Jim & Anne Wermers, San Diego County District 5 Supervisor Jim Desmond, and our newly-crowned Miss Borrego 2022 – 23 and her court. Also, don't miss the many announcements happening around 12:30 p.m. Saturday Oct. 22 with the award recipients for this year's "The Mike Himmerich Dedicated Volunteer Award" and "The Gayle Rae Outstanding Community Service Award" being announced.

Relax or dance to the musical stylings of Borrego favorite, Soul Frenzi, and newcomers, Country's Best: Deb Shepard & the Hickory Wind Band. Then don't miss the Comedy Hypnosis Show with Don Spencer to end your Saturday!

Sunday Oct. 23, continue the fun and keep enjoying the Festival. Don't miss entertainment by Borrego Springs own Baile Folklorico Dancers and the Elementary After School Dance Team, followed by music from Nacho Bustillos & Band.

Pushing through the challenges and obstacles of putting on a successful Borrego Days Desert Festival, the volunteers have been hard at work to bring Borregans and visitors yet another spectacular Festival. This hometown event is fun for all ages! Mark those calendars and enjoy the 56th annual Borrego Days Festival in Borrego Springs.

For more information, visit the Borrego Days Desert Festival website at http://www.borregodays.com.