Garmon, BVEF President

J. David Garmon, MD elected Board President with Robert (Bob) Kelly serving as Immediate Past President and Trustee

The Borrego Valley Endowment Fund (BVEF), the non-profit community foundation for the Borrego Springs region, has transitioned to new Executive leadership with the election of J. David Garmon MD, as President of the Board of Directors and Bob Kelly, transitioning to the role of Immediate Past President of the Board.

“Borrego has a rich history of philanthropic support for Borrego Springs, and at this time, the BVEF could not be better positioned to fulfill its mission of focusing that philanthropic support on the most urgent needs of our community” said Garmon, who joined the BVEF Board in 2015.

Over the past four years the Borrego Valley Endowment Fund has invested more than half a million dollars in critically needed support for the Borrego Springs community. This includes funding of new life saving paramedic equipment for the Fire Department; efforts to overturn the placement of sexually violent predators in the community; support for the Community Resource Center and food bank; funding the Borrego COVID-19 task force, the Borrego Seniors Center, and numerous other local non-profits focused on education, health, and the environment.

“I’d like to acknowledge a debt of gratitude to Bob Kelly, who will be staying on the BVEF Board and Executive Committee as Immediate Past President, added Garmon. “Bob oversaw the transition of the organization from the Borrego Community Health Society, with its exclusive focus on the Borrego Clinic, to a true community foundation, the Borrego Valley Endowment Fund, with a focus on the broad range of issues that are critical to the wellbeing of our community.”

“In addition to expanding the role of the BVEF in the community, said Garmon, Bob steered the BVEF clear of its parent organization, the Borrego Community Healthcare Foundation, as that organization was losing its way, thereby protecting the funds that donors have entrusted to the BVEF. His vigilance, integrity and leadership have helped create the BVEF of today.”

The change in leadership was effective with the BVEF’s August meeting, with Kelly “virtually” passing the gavel to Garmon as the meeting was being held via Zoom.

The BVEF’s mission is to harness the power of philanthropy to create enduring, community-wide benefits for the Borrego region. If you would like to donate to support our programs, or others that may be of special interest to you, visit bvefund.org or contact us at give@bvefund.org.