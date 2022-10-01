Akrofest Back in Borrego

THE contest of 2022, the annual Akrofest Competition, is back in Borrego Springs Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, where pilots will be flying in the world's finest aerobatic box – permanently surface wavered, built beyond CIVA standards, designed to host the world championships, and practically visible from space.

"While the contest has pilots of all skill levels, from those flying their first competition to members of the U.S. National Aerobatic Team, every single one of them loves talking about aviation," Contest Director Bryan Jones shared. "So if you like planes, come by the airport on Thursday (our practice day Oct. 27) and introduce yourself! Don't be shy; it's a relaxed day where everyone has time to chat."

Spectators can expect to see some veterans and even some newcomers lighting up the sky in five categories – primary, power sportsman, power intermediate, power advance and power unlimited, ending with the four-minute free.

The official contest flights start Friday morning, Oct. 28, and finishes around noon on Saturday Oct. 29. Then, at about 1 p.m. that day, they'll fly the "Freestyle" flights, which is when the highest-level pilots (we call them "Unlimited") fly airshow-style routines with smoke and music. Come to The Propeller for lunch and stay for the show!

"I'd like to thank Patrick Meehan, Françoise Rhodes, The Propeller, Kendall's Cafe, and The Borrego Sun for sponsoring IAC 36 and making us feel so welcome in Borrego," Jones said. "Every year, there are fewer and fewer places where competition aerobatics is allowed, so the decades-long history we have in Borrego is really something special. We hope everyone enjoys the show!"

Chapter 36 is one of three IAC chapters operating in Southern California, founded in the 1970s. IAC is a non-profit organization, as are all its member chapters.

Schedule:

Thursday Oct. 27:

0830 to Sunset – Practice

Friday Oct. 28:

0800: Flying

Saturday Oct. 29:

0800: Competition Flying

1300(ish): Freestyle