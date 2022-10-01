A lot has happened during my first three years on the Board of Supervisors, but there is nothing that I’m prouder to be a part of than One Safe Place.

A few months ago, I got to tour and cut the ribbon for this new building, which will be a life-saver for North County. Located in San Marcos, One Safe Place provides free support services to anyone who has experienced family violence, child abuse, sexual assault, domestic violence, hate crimes, elder abuse, human trafficking, violent loss, or other crimes.

I’ve been a huge proponent of One Safe Place and was glad to support the effort with $50,000 to Free to Thrive which will provide a head law attorney for the legal clinic at One Safe Place. This position is critical for identifying and serving human trafficking survivors and those vulnerable to being trafficked in North County.

The sad reality is, One Safe Place is vital for North County. 27% of total San Diego County domestic violence calls occur in North County. 44% of domestic violence homicides are in North County. Also, 42% of all Behavioral Health Services’ clients are from North County. When we explore the root causes of homelessness – we cannot deny the role that domestic violence plays among mothers with children.

One Safe Place provides services for so many different people. Child and adult victims of abuse and their families can walk through the doors and receive acute crisis care, forensic medical exams, advocacy, counseling and therapy, legal services like restraining orders, connections to a safe shelter and housing, long-term mentoring, workforce readiness, clothing, and educational opportunities…all under one roof.

To have all these services under the same roof is vital and we are seeing a change immediately in North County. Whether you’re a victim of family violence, elder abuse, child abuse, or human trafficking, North County is safer with One Safe Place.

I want to thank District Attorney Summer Stephan for her leadership and partnership on this effort, and all the community partners for making this a reality for North County!

One Safe Place is located at 1050 Los Vallecitos Boulevard, San Marcos, CA 92069. Individuals can contact One Safe Place at gethope@OneSafePlaceNorth.org or at 760-290-3690. The facility is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.

Jim Desmond

– San Diego County District 5 Supervisor