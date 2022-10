A new season is upon us! The Bargain Barn is open for donations on Tuesday’s and Thursday’s from 9 a.m. till noon. We need your clothing donations, especially men’s wear! We will be opening for sales on Friday Oct. 7. The Bargain Barn is located at the end of Avenue Sureste next to Red Ocotillo. All proceeds go to the American Legion and are distributed throughout the community and for veterans and active-duty military personnel.