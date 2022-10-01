Chamber 56th Annual Borrego Days Update

Time is starting to fly by and there is still so much to do! As promised, here are some Festival updates and info on how you can be a sponsor, vendor or volunteer.

The fun kicks off at 9:40 a.m. with our local Fire District making their way down Palm Canyon with sirens blaring followed by the singing of National Anthem by Jackette Williams at Christmas Circle.

Weather permitting, at 9:50 a.m. flyover will take place with the Missing Man formation in honor of Mike Himmerich.

Around noon, we’ll have announcements at the stage and will hear from Mike’s relative Dianne Johnson, she will help us award the first Mike Himmerich Dedicated Volunteer Award. Each year, we’ll honor a Chamber volunteer for their hard work and dedication, we could not do it without them!

Borrego Days officially opens at 10 a.m. We have exciting new performers, comedy hypnosis show, plus our free “Shine & Show” vehicle gathering with awards including “Fan Favorite.” The show is free to enter (a detailed eblast will go out for this.) Not only will we have the expanded kids zone, but there will be hands-on art fun for the kids.

We truly appreciate the donations coming in to the Borrego Festivals Foundation to help make this another wonderful year to remember.

If you’d like to donate, please call the Chamber for an application or simply send your tax deductible donation to:

Borrego Festivals Foundation PO Box 420

Borrego Springs, CA 92004

To be honored on the event sponsors board at the Festival please send by October 7.

Vendor applications are coming in as well and we’d rather have them sooner rather than later so there isn’t a logjam at the last minute. Vendor applications are downloadable at borregodays.com and available at the Chamber. For Festival updates visit borregodays.com.

Need answers, a sponsorship form, vendor application, or interested in volunteering and want to talk to a real person? Stop by the Chamber, we have it all.

Borrego Days 56 – October 22 & 23 – See you there!

Don’t miss the free Chamber Weekly eblast sent every Wednesday and available for everyone. To signup, send an email to visitborrego@gmail.com with the word eblast in the subject line, we’ll do the rest.

Françoise Rhodes,

Executive Director

- Borrego Springs Chamber of Commerce & Welcome Center

760-767-5555

visitborrego@gmail.com

borregodays.com