Lady Rams Volleyball Defeats Calexico, 3 – 1

Sophomore Abigail Gonzalez goes up for the kill.

The Borrego Springs varsity volleyball team was back at home Sept. 8 to face the Lady Roadrunners of Calexico Mission, looking to ride some momentum going into the rest of the season.

Many things were going in favor of the Lady Rams against Calexico Mission, and really a game of who wants the win more. After a first set win, the Lady Rams merely dropped the second, but came back a force for the last two sets to win the game.

The team also traveled to face Calipatria and Vincent Memorial.

The Lady Rams were back home to face Palo Verde High School, which took place after print.

Against the Lady Roadrunners of Calexico Mission, the Lady Rams were up early in the game.

A long rally of volley's and digs went in favor of the Lady Rams after a kill by senior Jimena Ochoa, 4 – 1.

However, their little mistakes were catching up to them, as Calexico Mission managed to take advantage of those, inching closer, cutting the deficit to one, 6 – 5.

The Lady Roadrunners momentum began to pick up, and found what worked, as they took the lead, scoring five unanswered points to lead 10 – 6.

The Lady Rams would not go down without a fight.

Sophomore Abigail Gonzales, who is proving to be a force at the net, helped pick the Lady Rams up after a kill.

As Borrego continued to chip away at that Calexico Mission lead, not giving up, found themselves down by just three after a big block at the middle of the net, 15 – 12.

With some back-and-forth, it was any team's game.

Sophomore Ailene Arias with a kill and a block, and junior Mariana Torres with an ace managed to tie the game at 17.

The Lady Rams retook the lead after a dig that the Lady Roadrunners could not get a hold of, followed by an exchange of errors, 19 – 18.

A set by Ochoa to Gonzales was followed by a kill, a huge momentum shift, 20 – 18.

Two aces by Arias and consecutive kills by Ochoa sealed the set for the Lady Rams, 25 – 18.

In the second set, the Lady Rams picked up right where they left off, a kill by Ochoa and a tip at the net by Arias, 2 – 0. However, that followed with errors, putting the Lady Roadrunners on the board.

There was much back-and-forth as mistakes from both teams showed. Though, both teams also exchanged hit-after-hit, but the Lady Roadrunners came out on top in a close set, 25 – 23.

The Lady Rams hoped to bounce back in the third set, but it looked to be that the Lady Roadrunners' momentum had carried over from the second set, as they were up early, 3 – 0. The team was finally on the board after a kill by freshman Ana Gonzales, 3 – 1.

The Lady Rams were chipping away, managing to score consecutive points to tie the game, thanks to aces by freshman Janessa Nehrer, 5 – 5. Then a slight miscue at the net for the Lady Roadrunners gave the Lady Rams the lead, 6 – 5.

Nehrer and Ana Gonzales with aces, and a kill by Ochoa pushed the Lady Rams up, 10 – 6. The Lady Rams continued to hold a strong lead, 17 – 9.

Despite efforts of chipping away at the deficit, the Lady Roadrunners could not overcome kills by sophomore Abigail Gonzales and volleys by Ochoa, 25 – 13.

In hopes of this being the last set of the game, the Lady Rams knew they had to come out in full force, not giving up. It was back-and-forth, but the Lady Rams were still up 9 – 5.

Consecutive errors by the Lady Roadrunners proved to be costly as they saw their chances of regaining the lead slipping away.

Again, Abigail Gonzales at the net, was too much for the Lady Roadrunners, from kills to tips, helped extend the lead for the Lady Rams. Nehrer added tips at the net of her own, as the Lady Rams were up 19 – 8.

Despite the efforts of Calexico Mission, Borrego held onto the lead, 25 – 14, and sealed the game in four sets.

The Lady Rams were strong in all four sets, but as with any team, there are weak spots and as the season progresses, they hope to work on those areas and be a continued force. A young team of talented athletes, there is much to look forward to this season, and those to come.

The Lady Rams are at home to face off against Calipatria 5 p.m. Sept. 16. JV begins at 4 p.m.