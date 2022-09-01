Cross Country Team Sprints into BSHS

Coaches Casey McGuire and Catherine Paredes with Eli Loera, Fiona Eddy and Hannah Strate

The athletic department at the Borrego Springs High School has added a new sport for the fall season: cross country. The team currently consists of three athletes: sophomores Eli Loera and Fiona Eddy, and senior Hannah Strate, headed up by coaches Casey McGuire and Catherine Paredes.

Coach McGuire hopes more athletes join in as the season progresses.

They have participated in three invitationals so far, and despite being in Division 5, were placed in the best category provided.

The first was the 40th Annual Vaquero Stampede, at El Capitan High School in Lakeside on August 20. (One runner in each category).

Womens: Two miles Fr/So Division 3

- Fiona Eddy (10th grade) – Placed 35 of 40, Time: 17:55

Womens: Two miles Jr/Sr Division 3

- Hannah Strate (12th grade) – Placed 21 of 26, Time: 17:28

Mens: Two miles Fr/So Division 3

- Eli Loera (10th grade) – Placed 14 of 57, Time: 12:46

Second invitational: Bronco Round-up, hosted by Rancho Bernardo (SD), at Kit Carson Park, Escondido. (One runner in each category).

Womens: Two miles D2 Junior Varsity

- Fiona Eddy (10th grade) – Placed 29 of 57, Time: 17:51

Mens: Two miles D2 Junior Varsity

- Eli Loera (10th grade) – Placed 9 of 56, Time: 13:13

Only two runners at this meet.

Third Meet: CCA (Canyon Crest Academy) Ravens Fleet Feet SD XC Invitational (One runner in each category).

Womens: Three miles Junior (Unable to get her into the senior race, so she ran with the juniors).

- Hannah Strate (12th grade), Time: 27:12.00

Mens: Three miles, Sophomore

- Eli Loera (10th grade), Time: 21:14:40

Womens: 1.5 miles Sophomore

- Fiona Eddy (10th grade), Time: 12:41.20

For this race, Coach McGuire said this was a rough race, due to the heat and many athletes dropping out, but noted that his runners did amazingly well, pushing through. The last race was dropped from a three mile to a 1.5 mile race.

Their first Citrus League Meet is Sept. 22 at the Cuyamaca State Park in Julian.