Drugs, Firearm Intercepted

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a man in possession of firearms, magazines, ammunition and drugs on Sept. 4.

At around 1:40 p.m., a black 2007 GMC Yukon approached the Highway 86 checkpoint. The agent inspecting in the primary lanes referred the vehicle to secondary inspection due to a K-9 detection team altering to the vehicle.

During secondary inspection, agents discovered two loaded handguns in the center console. After a further search of the interior, agents discovered several loaded weapons and ammunition in the cargo area, to include a handgun, an AR pistol, an AR rifle, 20 magazines, 681 rounds of ammo, and 3.94 grams of marijuana.

The 22-year-old male driver, identified as a United States citizen, firearms, magazines, and ammunition were turned over to local law enforcement authorities.