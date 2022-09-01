RSS

Home   About   Contact

   Sign In

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Print  

Drugs, Firearm Intercepted

 

Last updated 9/20/2022 at 11:47am



El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a man in possession of firearms, magazines, ammunition and drugs on Sept. 4.

At around 1:40 p.m., a black 2007 GMC Yukon approached the Highway 86 checkpoint. The agent inspecting in the primary lanes referred the vehicle to secondary inspection due to a K-9 detection team altering to the vehicle.

During secondary inspection, agents discovered two loaded handguns in the center console. After a further search of the interior, agents discovered several loaded weapons and ammunition in the cargo area, to include a handgun, an AR pistol, an AR rifle, 20 magazines, 681 rounds of ammo, and 3.94 grams of marijuana.

The 22-year-old male driver, identified as a United States citizen, firearms, magazines, and ammunition were turned over to local law enforcement authorities.

You might be interested in:
 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.
 

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-0777 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2022 Borrego Sun, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software
© Copyright 2022 Lions Light Corp.
— Software for newspapers & magazines


Sitemap   Privacy   Terms of Use   Submit Content   Mobile Browser

Rendered 09/22/2022 14:27