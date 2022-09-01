Agents Seize Narcotics

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a woman accused of smuggling narcotics that included methamphetamine, fentanyl, and heroin on Sept. 14.

The incident occurred when a white 2014 Toyota Corolla, driven by a 42-year-old woman, approached the immigration checkpoint at Highway 86.

The Border Patrol agent inspected the vehicle before asking the driver for a secondary inspection.

During the secondary inspection, a Border Patrol K9 detection team alerted personnel to the rear of the vehicle, where they found three large bags wrapped with tape.

Upon further examination of the 111 packages, it contained a white crystalized substance that tested positive for methamphetamine. There was also one package containing a variety of colored pills that tested positive for properties of fetanyl and a small bag of a substance that tested positive for heroin.

After testing the various packages, agents determined the driver was in possession of 117 pounds of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $247,338, as well as 179 grams of fentanyl with an estimated street value of $35,800, and 25 grams of heroin with an estimated street value of $2,500. The vehicle’s driver was then placed under arrest.

The woman, identified as a lawful permanent resident, her vehicle, and the various narcotics were turned over to the Imperial County Narcotics Task Force.