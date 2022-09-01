New Meter Reading & Billing Systems at BWD

The Borrego Water District is in the final stages of transitioning to new meter reading and payment processing systems.

Starting in early 2022, BWD began to use a new cell phone based meter reading system that provides much more flexibility with increased “user friendliness.” Useful features include in-field prompts to take photos of meters that show high reads before proceeding to the next meter. The meter reading system has been integrated into the billing software to allow for a seamless transfer of data from the hand held units into the system.

Following successful implementation of the new meter reading system, BWD Staff began to focus on the billing system. BWD is transitioning away from our current online bill pay service, Payment Service Network (PSN) to CIVIC PAY. The new online bill pay system is also fully integrated with our billing system and provides the Customer with detailed information such as account status, water use history and e-bills among other features.

The PSN system will be deactivated on September 30, 2022. For those existing PSN Customers who have yet to do convert to CIVIC PAY or if you are interested in signing up for the first time, log on to: BorregoWD.org/merchanttransact.com/Login OR call Val at the BWD offices 760-767-5806.