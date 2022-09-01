AL Riders Retire

The American Legion Riders, Post 853, want to thank the Borrego Springs community for their tremendous support during the 2021 – 22 season. The Riders truly appreciate your steady attendance of our monthly Wednesday Burger Nights and our monthly Steak Nights. These fundraisers allowed the Riders to donate almost $9000 to Veteran organizations and back to the Borrego Springs community.

Donations included:

Veterans Village of San Diego

Warriors Expeditions

US Army Troops in Eastern Europe

Borrego Springs Boys & Girls Club

Borrego Springs Senior’s Center

Borrego Springs Ministers Assoc.

Borrego Spring Unified School District (HS Welding Programs)

Thank you for your support!

On a sadder note, unfortunately, due to several riders moving out of state, illnesses, and an overall drop in membership, the Riders of Post 853 are retiring the Chapter.

However, undoubtedly, the American Legion will continue weekly Wednesday Burger Nights and Monthly Steak Night – Please watch this newspaper, The American Legion Breeze, Facebook and your email for updates.

Sincerely,

Dutch Bergman, Interim Riders President

Mike Kitten, Riders Treasurer

Denise Bergman, Riders Secretary