AL Riders Retire
Last updated 9/13/2022 at 10:45am
The American Legion Riders, Post 853, want to thank the Borrego Springs community for their tremendous support during the 2021 – 22 season. The Riders truly appreciate your steady attendance of our monthly Wednesday Burger Nights and our monthly Steak Nights. These fundraisers allowed the Riders to donate almost $9000 to Veteran organizations and back to the Borrego Springs community.
Donations included:
Veterans Village of San Diego
Warriors Expeditions
US Army Troops in Eastern Europe
Borrego Springs Boys & Girls Club
Borrego Springs Senior’s Center
Borrego Springs Ministers Assoc.
Borrego Spring Unified School District (HS Welding Programs)
Thank you for your support!
On a sadder note, unfortunately, due to several riders moving out of state, illnesses, and an overall drop in membership, the Riders of Post 853 are retiring the Chapter.
However, undoubtedly, the American Legion will continue weekly Wednesday Burger Nights and Monthly Steak Night – Please watch this newspaper, The American Legion Breeze, Facebook and your email for updates.
Sincerely,
Dutch Bergman, Interim Riders President
Mike Kitten, Riders Treasurer
Denise Bergman, Riders Secretary