56th Annual Borrego Days Update

Get excited, mark your calendars!

Things are moving along for the 56th Annual Borrego Days Desert Festival, which is scheduled for October 22 and 23.

It will be another fantastic season opening event in Borrego Springs with new entertainment, games and fun. However, due to the continued challenging times and lack of a designated committee, there will be no parade for this year's 56th Annual Borrego Days Desert Festival.

Having no parade this year was a hard decision, Executive Director Françoise Rhodes said.

"Once again throughout California, events of every size are facing challenges with rising costs and the lack of staff/volunteers. Decisions had to be made and the BSCC Board of Directors decided on making sure that the festival at the Christmas Circle is exciting, fun, enjoyable and well staffed for all involved," Rhodes said.

Not to worry, the Borrego Days volunteers and committee members who have donated their time and continuous hard work to make sure the Festival goes on as planned and is a great success for another year have a ton of new and fun activities in store.

"New entertainment includes the country sounds of the Morgan Leigh Band, Hispanic festival favorite Nacho Bustillos & Band, the Comedy Hypnosis Show – seen around the world – with Don Spencer and of course our local favorite Soul Frenzi. Also back are the Elementary School Dancers and more! For Borrego Days information, vendor app, sponsors app and free car show information visit borregodays.com," shared Rhodes.

Also back is the "Shine & Show" Car Extravaganza, beer garden, more food stations, artisan booths and list goes on. They are adding large tents for shade in and outside of the beer garden and expanding the kids zone for more family fun!

This year Borrego Days will honor Mike Himmerich for his unwavering community service, and returning are the community awards for local volunteers who make Borrego Springs Special.

The Festival will be kicked off by our local Fire District and the national anthem sung by Jackette Williams, with a flyover to follow. Please note things are subject to change.

Want to volunteer? It's time to join the team to help make the magic happen at Borrego Days.

Due to the Labor Day long weekend, the originally scheduled volunteer open house on Sept. 7 has been moved to Tuesday Sept. 13. Location – Borrego Springs Chamber of Commerce Boardroom. Time – Any time between 11 a.m. & 1 p.m.

Drop by and talk to Volunteer Coordinator Joy McBride. Returning volunteers will receive a different volunteer package. New volunteers will receive a festival t-shirt and Borrego Springs cap.

It's important we start working on this now to make sure all areas of the Festival are covered!

For more information or to sign up to be a part of making this year's Festival another great one, please contact the Borrego Springs Chamber of Commerce at 760-767-5555 or email borregochamberdirector@gmail.com.