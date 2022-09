Due to the Labor Day long weekend the originally scheduled volunteer open house on Wednesday Sept. 7 has been moved to Tuesday Sept. 13 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the Chamber of Commerce. Stop by, fill out the form and go over the details with Volunteer Coordinator Joy McBride.

To pre-signup, email borregochamberdirector@gmail.com or call the Chamber at 760-767-5555.