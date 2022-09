Don’t miss Julian’s 25th Annual Oktoberfest, Saturday Oct. 1, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Julian Town Hall & Visitor Center, 2129 Main Street. Enjoy live music with Oktoberfest dancers and singers, bingo hours, sip and paint an icon, children’s activities, silent auction, raffles, great food and a beer garden – a fun all day free event for everyone!

For more information https://www.stelizabethjulian.org.