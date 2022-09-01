Collage Cha-cha-cha

Save the date for artists ARhAyas PSonn AllureA, Cristin McVey and Anthony Zinonos exhibiting a variety of distinctive Collage artwork styles celebrating the opening of the Borrego Springs art season beginning Saturday Oct. 1 at The House of Borrego Springs West Gallery. Join the artist’s opening reception Saturday Oct. 1 at 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Located at El Patio, 628 Palm Canyon Drive.

For more information, contact 760–443–3300 or email houseofborregosprs@sbcglobal.net.