Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Collage Cha-cha-cha

 

Last updated 9/19/2022 at 1:16pm



Save the date for artists ARhAyas PSonn AllureA, Cristin McVey and Anthony Zinonos exhibiting a variety of distinctive Collage artwork styles celebrating the opening of the Borrego Springs art season beginning Saturday Oct. 1 at The House of Borrego Springs West Gallery. Join the artist’s opening reception Saturday Oct. 1 at 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Located at El Patio, 628 Palm Canyon Drive.

For more information, contact 760–443–3300 or email houseofborregosprs@sbcglobal.net.

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-0777 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com
