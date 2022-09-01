Chamber Highlights Since Our Last Post

The Chamber Column has been on hiatus but the Chamber has been very active since my last post. We’ll begin with marketing campaigns that came out in the summer issue of Food & Travel magazine – that included a four page story and a full back cover ad, as well as an ad in Westways Magazine Fall Issue. Both campaigns promoted Visit Borrego Springs and our upcoming Borrego Days Festival. These are only a few of the ad campaigns in the never ending wheel of marketing that is a must for the area and that the Chamber is constantly working on.

Normally in August we don’t have much in the way of new members, however, this August brought us four new members – Borrego Spice and Olive Oil Company, Community Valley Bank, Dragon Copyediting Services and the Frugal Coyote, and with two more that are being processed.

The Chamber is thrilled to offer their services on the Chamber Directory, which receives several thousand views a month, just another part of being a Chamber member.

The visitors guide, now named “Borrego Springs,” is almost a wrap and to the printers. We took a step back to see how the guide is used, and who uses it making tweaks to the product to make sure it offers an experience for visitors and locals along with information and stories.

As for Borrego Days, there is so much that must be done behind the scenes to make the festival a reality, and that continued through August and will not stop until a few weeks after the festival, yes afterwards! We’ll have more news in the next column and are excited about the new entertainment and other new editions....check out borregodays.com to be a sponsor or a vendor and for the schedule of events.

The Chamber has gone Solar thanks to Watts New Under the Sun; you’ll find their info in the directory on the Chamber website. Our parking lot is also paved offering visitors a better Chamber experience and our volunteers a shady place to park.

Don’t miss the free Chamber Weekly eblast sent every Wednesday and available for everyone. To signup send an email to visitborrego@gmail.com with the word eblast in the subject line, we’ll do the rest.

The season is here!

Françoise Rhodes

Executive Director

- Borrego Springs Chamber of Commerce & Welcome Center

760-767-5555

visitborrego@gmail.com

borregospringschamber.com borregodays.com