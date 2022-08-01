RSS

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Important BSFPD Meeting

 

Last updated 8/9/2022 at 2:59pm



Important Meeting of the Borrego Springs Fire Protection Board of Directors by Zoom on Thursday, August 11, 4 p.m. Board discussion and approval of the resolution to dissolve the district, and join the San Diego County Fire Protection District.

Last Item on the Agenda, under old business: Final reading and approval of Resolution 2022-03 to consolidate with the San Diego County Fire Protection District. All those who support the consolidation might want to voice their support via email prior to the meeting.

Email: Board meeting@Borrego-Fire.org.

To join the meeting by Zoom, go to, or paste: hhtps://us06web.zoom.us/j87664286690.

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-0777 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2022 Borrego Sun, Inc.

