RSS

Home   About   Contact

   Sign In

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Print  

BCHF Lawsuit

 

Last updated 8/1/2022 at 11:09am



Here’s what the Borrego Sun has been writing about for six years: An insider’s look at where all the money went, and who stole it. Borrego Health is suing itself for fraud within the organization and individuals responsible for stealing money from the taxpayer-supported Medicaid, Medi-Cal and Denti- Cal, and Medicare funds meant to provide Primary Health Care access to all people regardless of their ability to pay. There are 49 individuals and Corporations accused by Borrego Health’s Board of Trustees of doing harm to the organization and its network of 33 clinics. See the Sun’s comments on the lawsuit in the August 4 issue of the Borrego Sun, and access the entire 153 page lawsuit here: https://acrobat.adobe.com/link/track?uri=urn:aaid:scds:US:a9ba5267-58d3-3767-8e95-20c2a8e5de42

You might be interested in:
 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.
 

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-0777 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2022 Borrego Sun, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software
© Copyright 2022 Lions Light Corp.
— Software for newspapers & magazines


Sitemap   Privacy   Terms of Use   Submit Content   Mobile Browser

Rendered 08/03/2022 01:11