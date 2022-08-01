Want dark-sky friendly lighting at home?

Here’s a five-point checklist:

1 – Does the light serve a purpose?

Light is useful for safe wayfinding and to help perform specific tasks, such as illuminating the entryway and stairs.

2 – Does the light fall only where it is needed?

Direct the light down, not up into the sky. Do fixtures shield light from going up or out to your neighbors?

3 – Is the amount of light appropriate for the intended task?

Use the lowest lighting level needed to perform the intended task. This can be as easy as changing a light bulb.

4 – Is the light connected to active controls?

Switch off any exterior lights when possible, or use a timer or motion sensor.

5 – Is the light source warm in color?

Lightbulbs have a Kelvin rating printed on the bulb or box. Low Kelvin ratings (3000 Kelvin or less) are considered warm and generally emit less harmful blue light than higher Kelvin.

– Anza-Borrego Desert Natural History Association