Vandals Strike Again...

Businesses, a home and a vehicle have been the latest string of targets to be vandalized in Borrego Springs. The estimated cost of damage has not been fully assessed at the time of print.

Françoise Rhodes, Executive Director of the Chamber of Commerce said, this type of damage is quite disheartening, but also quite costly.

"It's sad to see vandalism like this happening in Borrego Springs. The vandals do not realize the struggles they cause property owners in regards to fixing these issues," Rhodes said. "Not only is it costly, but it is time consuming and it also creates a bad image for our growing tourist destination in which the local economy depends on."

Over the weekend of July 9 and 10, vandals spray painted the words "Woody SA" on the slats of the chain link fence of the Borrego Water District, as well as the side of the Borrego Springs Chamber of Commerce and Welcome Center building. Written on the building was "Woody SA".

A home was also a target with the words "Don't Steal" on it.

Business owners and locals were shocked to see that individuals had vandalized these properties, and are now wondering who could be behind it, and why? It is unclear what could have provoked these individuals to commit the crimes.

On July 11 when it was discovered, the BWD reviewed their video surveillance footage and submitted the video to the sheriff.

This is not the first incident in Borrego Springs where individuals have vandalized the town. Back in January, vandals made off with multiple items from the Borrego Springs Unified School District. At The Mall, a man was arrested for breaking windows of multiple businesses.

It is asked that everyone stay vigilant and if they notice anything odd or suspicious, to please report it immediately. No suspects were apprehended at the time of print.

If anyone has any information, please contact the Sheriff's Department.