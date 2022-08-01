Energy Conservation Tips

In August, the California Independent System Operator (ISO) issued a statewide Flex Alert, a call for voluntary electricity conservation, due to predicted high temperatures pushing up energy demand and tightening available power supplies.

Consumers were urged to conserve electricity, especially during the late afternoon and early evenings, as that is when the grid would be most stressed due to higher demand and less Solar energy.

Despite a Flex Alert not being issued at this time, here are some conservation tips to keep in mind and do before 4 p.m.:

- Pre-cool home by setting the thermostat to as low as 72 degrees

- Use major appliances, including:

- Washer and dryer

- Dishwasher

- Oven and stove for pre-cooking and preparing meals

- Adjust blinds and drapes to cover windows

From 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.:

- Set thermostat to 78 degrees or higher, if health permits

- Avoid using major appliances

- Turn off all unnecessary lights

No-Cost Energy Savings Tips by SDG&E:

- Pre-Cool Your Home. Take advantage of lower priced energy by using your A/C to cool your home before 4 p.m. During on-peak hours of 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., adjust your thermostat higher, health permitting.

- Cool Down with a Fan. Use ceiling and/or tabletop fans to cool off and leave the thermostat at a higher temperature, health permitting. Turn off fans when you leave a room as fans cool people, not rooms.

- Block the Sun. During the hottest part of the day, cover windows to block the sun’s heat. If you can, open windows at night and early mornings to let the cool air in.

- Use Small Appliances. Instead of the oven, use small appliances such as a microwave, toaster oven or slow cooker. They use less energy and won’t add much heat to your home.

- Power Down. Switch off your electronic devices, such as computers and coffee pots, when not in use. Keep in mind, electronics in standby mode still draw power. Use a power strip to power down devices and appliances at one time.

- Shifting use. Shift some energy use – such as running a dishwasher or clothes washer – outside the on-peak hours of 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., when demand on the electric grid is typically highest and the cost of electricity is the highest.