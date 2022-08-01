BWD NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Borrego Water District (“DISTRICT”) invites and will receive sealed Bids up to but not later than 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at 806 Palm Canyon Drive, Borrego Springs, California 92004, for the furnishing to DISTRICT of all labor, equipment, materials, tools, services, transportation, permits, utilities, and all other items necessary for the Tanks Replacement and Diesel Engine Upgrade Project (the “Project”). At said time, Bids will be publicly opened and read aloud at the DISTRICT Office. Bids received after said time shall be returned unopened. Bids shall be valid for a period of 60 calendar days after the Bid opening date.

The work of this Contract is comprised of the demolition of (4) bolted steel tanks and the installation of (3) new bolted tanks and replacement of (1) diesel engine.

Bids must be submitted on the DISTRICT’s Bid Forms. Bidders may obtain a copy of the Contract Documents from the DISTRICT at: 806 Palm Canyon Drive, Borrego Springs California or Geoff@BorregoWD.org or 760-767-5806 for $30 (Thirty Dollars)**]. A non-refundable charge of $50 (Fifty) will be required of any bidder who requests that the Contract Documents be mailed within California (costs for out-of-state mailings will be higher). To the extent required by section 20103.7 of the Public Contract Code, upon request from a contractor plan room service, the DISTRICT shall provide an electronic copy of the Contract Documents at no charge.

Pursuant to Labor Code Section 1773, DISTRICT has obtained the prevailing rate of per diem wages and the prevailing wage rate for holiday and overtime work applicable in San Diego County from the Director of the Department of Industrial Relations for each craft, classification, or type of worker needed to execute this contract. A copy of these prevailing wage rates may be obtained via the internet at: http://www.dir.ca.gov/dlsr/

Each Bidder shall be a licensed contractor pursuant to sections 7000 et seq. of the Business and Professions Code in the following classification(s) throughout the time it submits its Bid and for the duration of the contract:

Class A (General Engineering).

There are additional bid requirements. For further information, contact Geoff Poole, General Manager at Geoff@BorregoWD.Org or 760-767-5806.

END OF NOTICE INVITING BIDS