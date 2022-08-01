BVEF New Board Members

The Borrego Valley Endowment Fund (BVEF) is pleased to announce that Melissa Stevens and Dr. Richard Fausel have joined our Board of Directors.

Says BVEF Vice Chair Dr. David Garmon, “The BVEF is excited to welcome Melissa and Dick with their impressive experience in the healthcare field and their dedication to fostering the well-being of the Borrego Springs community. The depth of their expertise and experience is a great addition to the BVEF team.”

Adding, “They are both uniquely qualified to help further the mission of the BVEF to serve as a catalyst for philanthropic support to address Borrego’s most urgent community and environmental needs.”

Melissa Stevens has more than 20 years leading sales/marketing organizations in the health care industry, specifically for health plans. In her current role with Community Health Plan of Washington (a Medicaid health plan), she is a close partner with Washington’s 20+ Federally Qualified Health Centers and is very familiar with the business operation and patient base for FQHCs. Additionally, she leads the team which identifies Community Based Organizations to support through Health Equity grants. Melissa has been a Rams Hill vacation home owner since early 2000s, but with the recent move to remote working, she has been able to enjoy her home more as a seasonal resident.

Richard Fausel, D.O. is a physician, now retired, who spent 38 years in practice, primarily in the Coachella Valley with special interests in pathology, family practice and bone health. He has been enjoying Borrego Springs and the environs since 1970, part-time resident since 2001 and now a full-time resident with his wife Rosemary. He has been a Board member of Desert Cancer Foundation in Palm Desert for over 20 years. More recently he joined the Board of BASIC in Borrego and is looking forward to active participation with BVEF.

To learn more about the Borrego Valley Endowment Fund, who we are, what we do, and how you can support our mission by donating to important projects to benefit the community of Borrego Springs please contact us at jdionbvefund@gmail.com or visit bvefund.org