Borrego Springs has been facing an AT&T outage as of Sunday August 7.

Representatives of AT&T said that there are issues with a tower servicing the area and that service will be restored on Saturday August 13.

For credit options due to the inconvenience, it is suggested to contact AT&T once you received your bill, and they will adjust the pricing.

This also adds as one of the many concerns as to why a sexual violent predator should not be placed in Borrego Springs. With its already limited resources and untimely responses, not having cell phone service is quite the concern.

UPDATE as of Aug. 9, 11:20 a.m.

AT&T representatives were contacted by multiple people and the ETA remains up in the air. A technician has not yet been sent over to assess the tower. Spokesperson for AT&T says, "a technician is in escalation" which means, it is still on their list to do.

Earliest of service could possibly be restored by Aug. 13, but at this time, there is no ETA.