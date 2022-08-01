RSS

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

"BSFPD Board Concern"

 

Last updated 8/30/2022 at 11:47am



I am writing regarding the BSFPD board. I have no quarrel with the current members of the board. I need to make that very clear upfront.

My concern is how in the world did two couples end up on a five person board? I have never heard of such a thing. There are many reasons that this should never have happened, and it should be rectified ASAP.

A shout out to the fine work of the all those involved in helping our beloved Borrego have the fire and medical service needed!

Marcia Dudley

– Borrego Springs, California

